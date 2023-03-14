Reviewing GeneDx (WGS) and Its Rivals

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -118.87% -448.95% -28.54%

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.54, suggesting that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.39 GeneDx Competitors $1.47 billion -$91.84 million -7.15

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeneDx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 292 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 62.02%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GeneDx competitors beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.