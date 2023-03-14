Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 750 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Essent Group worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

ESNT stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

