Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 169 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN opened at $323.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $461.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.48 and its 200-day moving average is $238.38.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

