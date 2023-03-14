Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,015 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $539,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at $435,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock worth $1,483,079 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

