Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,002 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Flowserve worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

