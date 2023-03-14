Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,048,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,201,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,595,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,985,000 after acquiring an additional 98,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

NYSE BRO opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

