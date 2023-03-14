Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Umpqua worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Umpqua by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 21.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 242,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Umpqua

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

