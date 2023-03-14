Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FMC by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in FMC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in FMC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in FMC by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Trading Up 1.5 %

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

