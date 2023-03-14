Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.32 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE COO opened at $339.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day moving average is $311.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.