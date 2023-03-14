Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $870,120 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

