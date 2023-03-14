Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.