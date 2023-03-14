Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes $972,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

GLD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.28. 4,399,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,406. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.10.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

