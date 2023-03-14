Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Invests $430,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises 0.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 119,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

