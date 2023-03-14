Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.9% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,478.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.88. 31,813,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,098,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

