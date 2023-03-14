Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $17,732,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 462,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,374,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

