Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BAE Systems (LON: BA) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2023 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,050 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($12.43) price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,146 ($13.97) price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 950 ($11.58) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 900 ($10.97).

2/23/2023 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 900 ($10.97) price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,020 ($12.43) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

LON:BA traded down GBX 21.80 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 908 ($11.07). 8,831,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 941.80 ($11.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 868.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 828.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

