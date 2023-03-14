Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) versus Graham (NYSE:GHC) Critical Contrast

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renovare Environmental and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Graham shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A Graham 1.71% 4.03% 2.39%

Risk & Volatility

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Graham $3.92 billion 0.68 $67.08 million $13.54 41.45

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Graham beats Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

