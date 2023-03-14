REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $20.78 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $903.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

