REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.86.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $20.78 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $903.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.