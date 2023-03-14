REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 13th total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
Shares of NASDAQ REE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 762,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.77. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
