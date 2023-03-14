REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 13th total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

REE Automotive Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 762,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.77. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

About REE Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in REE Automotive by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REE Automotive by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

