Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):

3/13/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00.

3/10/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

2/6/2023 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/26/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,288,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

