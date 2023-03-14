Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwestern Energy (SWN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN):
- 3/13/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $6.00.
- 3/10/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 2/6/2023 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/26/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Southwestern Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Southwestern Energy was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,288,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,342,049. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
