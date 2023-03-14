Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TJX Companies (TJX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – TJX Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

TJX opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12.

Get The TJX Companies Inc alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.