Raymond James Raises Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

