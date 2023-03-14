Raymond James Raises Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $45.45.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.