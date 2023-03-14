Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 414,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAIN shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 972,212 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,170,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,513,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Oncology stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. 200,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,754. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

