Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 106,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) by 4,300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSN traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,195. Rail Vision has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is 1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.09.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

