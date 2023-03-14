Radicle Price Hits $1.68 (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00006477 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $82.20 million and $6.00 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00409969 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.68 or 0.27711192 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network that uses its native token, RAD, to enable developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle is built on open protocols and extends Git’s peer-to-peer nature to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms, while also leveraging Ethereum for global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link, which disseminates data via gossip to enable decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. All data on the network is stored locally by peers, enabling developers to share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. Radicle can be used with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the Radicle project’s founding team, to create an identity, host code, and collaborate with others on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

