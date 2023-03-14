QV Investors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,806. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

