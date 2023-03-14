QV Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,638. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $102.73 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

