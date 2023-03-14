QV Investors Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 971,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $24,181,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 666,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

