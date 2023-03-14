QV Investors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $6.02 on Tuesday, reaching $272.73. 747,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.90 and a 200-day moving average of $236.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

