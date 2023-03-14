QV Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.96.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.58. 515,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average is $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

