Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 310,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $27.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,704 shares of company stock worth $69,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

