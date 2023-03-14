Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.68. 47,625,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,535. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $205,209,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qualtrics International by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

