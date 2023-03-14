QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

QCR Stock Down 3.0 %

QCRH stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. QCR has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,948 shares of company stock worth $92,021. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QCR by 24.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

