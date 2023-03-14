Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Qantas Airways stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 6,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

