Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

TSE:WPM opened at C$59.41 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

