Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered by William Blair

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.08. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial stock opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.60 and a 200-day moving average of $232.86. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

