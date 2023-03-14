Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Issued By B. Riley

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a report released on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $381.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $214,780.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,749 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,166.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $126,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,725,701.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $214,780.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,689,166.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $841,141. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

