PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from PWR’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

PWR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Get PWR alerts:

About PWR

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, additive manufacturing, liquid cold plates, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and radiators, oil coolers, intercoolers, supercharger heat exchangers, bare cores, fans, and cooling accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for PWR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.