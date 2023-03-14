Public Storage Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.78 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $16.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.36. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Public Storage Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $289.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.76. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

