Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.9% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $16.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,702. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

