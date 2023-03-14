Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 582,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,899 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $501.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 67,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.