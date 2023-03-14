Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,780 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.