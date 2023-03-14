Provident Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 2.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 153,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,446. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

