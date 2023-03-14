Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,296,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 1,854,727 shares.The stock last traded at $24.01 and had previously closed at $24.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Provention Bio Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

