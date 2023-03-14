Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Now Covered by Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protector Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of PSKRF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Protector Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

