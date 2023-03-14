ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.19

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $38.72. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 37,389,675 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.