ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.19

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $38.72. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 37,389,675 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

