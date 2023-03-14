ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 4,300,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,255,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $17,248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 41,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

