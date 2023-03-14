Prometeus Price Down 0% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00018372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $90.50 million and approximately $782,976.36 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

