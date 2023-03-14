Premium Brands (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Premium Brands to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$1.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$92.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.75. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$77.36 and a twelve month high of C$110.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.67.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

