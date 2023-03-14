Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.85 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Premia has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $8.85 million and $119,624.65 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

